Denham Springs community comes together to pray for police officer in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Jeeps and bikes formed a prayer circle in the parking lot where Denham Springs Police Officer Shawn Kelly was shot on Thursday.

“You know everyone says they get nervous around police, but the best thing that we see around us is that they’re here to help us, case in point. We thought it would be a good idea to come and show our support out here,” resident Michael Cormier said.

“We’re here to offer prayers and any support for the family that we can. I think if you look at the size of the crowd that we had today, it’s a testament to how many people really care. At the last minute this thing was posted late yesterday, so we’re pleased with how many people showed up,” Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said.

Tammy Felder decided to start the event with a simple message to her jeep club: show up and show support. That message was heard by hundreds of people in Denham Springs, who also wanted to assist in any way they could Saturday morning.

“They need to know that we care, and they need to know that we love them, and that we’re here for them," Felder said.

In this typically quiet community, tragedies like the shooting that unfolded Thursday have a way of bringing everyone together.

“I grew up here like a lot of people, and this just doesn’t happen here. We all have each other. I mean look at the flood, we came together and that’s what we have to do again,” Felder said.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Corporal Shawn Kelly is still at the hospital in critical condition.