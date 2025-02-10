Community members sign beam to be used in north Baton Rouge youth center

BATON ROUGE - Community members and city leaders signed a beam to be installed inside the new Youth Inspiration Center in north Baton Rouge.

Board members said the moment is symbolic of the hard work that everyone put in to make the historic investment happen and represents what they want for the community going forward.

"When you look at what we want for our kids, what we want for our community, this is it. This is the diverse group of people coming together to achieve that one goal of making other people's lives better," Inspiration Center chair member Lamar Davis said.

The youth enrichment program at the Inspiration Center is scheduled to open in January 2026.