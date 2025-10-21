Community looking ahead to January opening of Inspiration Center with National Night Out Against Crime

BATON ROUGE — The Inspiration Center on Winbourne Avenue, a facility designed to engage with local children, is opening in January.

The center started construction at Howell Community Park in 2024 and will use technology, education, sports and mentorship to help guide Baton Rouge youth.

The Inspiration Center is a project from the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.

The news of an opening date for the Inspiration Center comes as Baton Rouge Police participate in the National Night Out Against Crime event outside the center's site on Tuesday night, starting at 5 p.m.

The annual event has a similar goal to the Inspiration Center: promoting positivity and change across the community as a method of crime prevention. Educational resources, safety demos, live music and free food will be available until 8 p.m.