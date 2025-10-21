BRPD's community walk addresses new crime initiatives

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, capital area first responders took to the streets surrounding Howell Park for a community walk, sharing the word of Baton Rouge National Night and also initiatives to curb crime in the region.

Baton Rouge Police said it is collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and community organizations to get to children and teenagers before they engage in violence.

"Having the community walk, having the police involvement, I think it lowers the crime rate, just a tad bit," Resident Cheronda Arthur said. "They give out t-shirts, they give out snacks, they give out roses to the mothers that they see, it's very community-based."

Her two children were among the dozens receiving treats and toys as part of the community walk. She said the event helps children learn to trust law enforcement.

Chief Administrative Officer with the EBR Mayor-President's Office Jeff LeDuff said the event helps engage the youth and keep them on the right track.

"Let's pick up a pencil instead of a gun," LeDuff said.

BRPD also said it is working with the Mayor-President's Office to improve security on college campuses during home games.

In the past two weeks, three different people were arrested for bringing guns onto college campuses. BRPD said it took a 16-year-old into custody for the Oct. 11 shooting on LSU's campus. That same day, police say 18-year-old Lawrence Hubbard shot himself in the leg on campus. Over the weekend, 24-year-old Muhsin Morehouse was arrested for allegedly firing a weapon on Southern University's campus during homecoming celebrations.

"Being able to reach these young folks at an age before they get into the system of I have to have a gun. When you arrest and ask somebody, 'Why did you bring this weapon onto this campus?' You know what the response is? 'I've got to protect myself.' Listen, I think there's another option to that. How about we educate ourselves? LeDuff said.

WBRZ also asked BRPD on Monday for updates regarding last week's shooting near Greenwell Springs Road. BRPD said there are suspects in mind but provided no further information.

On college campus security, law enforcement said people can expect to see additional officers on both the campuses of LSU and Southern University during home games.

"We've added drone teams, some that you can see, some that you can't," LeDuff said.

Additional technology currently being implemented includes programs to assist in report writing and monitoring the health conditions of officers.

"When you talk about AI technology, gun detection technology, drone technology," LeDuff said. "There are men and women in Baton Rouge Police who can stop in the middle of a pursuit, and instead of following a car, they can stop and pop a drone up and let it do the work for us."

But first responders said, sometimes deterring crime starts with just a knock on the door.

"It's our opportunity to get their trust. We've got to earn their trust just like we ask them to earn ours," Lamar Davis, a board member with the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, said.

Those participating in the community walk also passed out flyers about Baton Rouge's National Night Out. It is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Inspiration Center, located at 5511 Winbourne Ave. The event includes entertainment, food, games, educational resources and safety demonstrations.