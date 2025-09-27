88°
Latest Weather Blog
Community addresses social issues in Baton Rouge at Faith and Justice Prayer Breakfast
BATON ROUGE - McKowen Missionary Baptist Church, along with other community organizations, hosted its Faith and Justice Prayer Breakfast on Saturday morning.
Local leaders, advocates and residents gathered to pray, reflect and engage in meaningful conversations about justice in Baton Rouge.
Judge Colette M. Greggs shared her vision for advancing justice and equity in Louisiana, and attendees were able to register to vote.
Trending News
The breakfast featured a panel of experts who discussed impactful issues and highlighted solutions rooted in collaboration, faith and civic responsibility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo held in Amite
-
Family of Southern student who died in hazing incident files lawsuit against...
-
Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman,...
-
Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view
-
Court tells convenience store across the street from police station to stop...