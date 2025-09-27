88°
Community addresses social issues in Baton Rouge at Faith and Justice Prayer Breakfast

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - McKowen Missionary Baptist Church, along with other community organizations, hosted its Faith and Justice Prayer Breakfast on Saturday morning. 

Local leaders, advocates and residents gathered to pray, reflect and engage in meaningful conversations about justice in Baton Rouge.

Judge Colette M. Greggs shared her vision for advancing justice and equity in Louisiana, and attendees were able to register to vote.  

The breakfast featured a panel of experts who discussed impactful issues and highlighted solutions rooted in collaboration, faith and civic responsibility. 

