Committee meeting Monday to discuss potential locations for new Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic headaches won't go away until a new Mississippi River bridge is built. But, like I-10 during even a minor accident, those plans are at a standstill.

"LA 1 is backed up, the bridge is backed up. The old bridge is starting to back up these days," West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley "Peewee" Berthelot said.

Back in December, the Capital Area Road and Bridge District took a step back while looking for possible sites for the new bridge. There were 17 locations considered, but now it's back up to 20.

Parish presidents hope for some answers Monday afternoon when the Capital Area Road and Bridge District meets. And they hope to get the $500 million Governor John Bel Edwards set aside for a new bridge in his proposed budget.

"I think if you take it away, there's things that could get pushed down the road. I think we got a legitimate chance of getting this bridge done, or at least started, probably within say the next five years. Without this money, it's uncertain," Berthelot said.

It could still take up to a decade to start construction, and the price tag could grow with each new delay.

"If we wait any longer it could be a $3 billion bridge, and then it gets to be where it's almost out of reach," Berthelot said.

"I would hope that the lawmakers from within approve enough to see that this is a big, big project for our state here," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said.

The committee is expected to narrow down a possible location to fewer than 10 sites, which parish leaders say could help secure the funds.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at the State Capitol.