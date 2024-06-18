81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Commercial jet lands at BTR Airport after declaring mechanical emergency

7 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 27 2017 Mar 27, 2017 March 27, 2017 4:39 PM March 27, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A plane inbound to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport declared a mechanical emergency on Monday afternoon. 

Sources say the commercial jet was having an issue with the flaps on its wings, which are used to slow the plane's airspeed.

The plane, operated by Express Jet Airlines, was able to land safely as emergency crews were on the runway.

According to the airline, all passengers and crew members were safe. The aircraft is back in service and will soon leave the BTR airport.

