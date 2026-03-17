Comedian John Crist adds Baton Rouge to fall 2026 tour

Comedian John Crist is bringing his John Crist Live! Tour to Baton Rouge this fall as part of a 25-city expansion announced March 17.

Artist presale tickets go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. and run through March 19 at 10 p.m. General tickets become available on March 20 at 10 a.m.

"Y'all keep filling up these theaters, and I'll keep coming to town," Crist said. "Especially the new cities! Huntington WV and Torrington, CT, I've literally never been to. Those types of shows are always a blast!"

The tour kicked off Jan. 23 in Joliet, Illinois. Crist has been selling out venues nationwide with comedy known for its unique ability to get people laughing at themselves, according to The Tennessean.

Crist has more than 8 million online fans and more than 1 billion views across social platforms. His comedy has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and ESPN's SEC Network.

Tickets are available at johncristcomedy.com/tour.