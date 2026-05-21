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Comedian Gary Owen to make stop in Baton Rouge on his first national theater tour
BATON ROUGE — Comedian and actor Gary Owen is coming to Baton Rouge during his No Hard Feelings Tour, and tickets are on sale now.
Owen's debut theater tour is stopping in Baton Rouge on Dec. 29.
Tickets went on sale for the comedian's show at the Raising Cane's River Center earlier this week, with local presales starting Thursday and general on-sale tickets available on Friday. They can be purchased here.
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