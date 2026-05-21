75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Comedian Gary Owen to make stop in Baton Rouge on his first national theater tour

31 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 10:46 AM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Comedian and actor Gary Owen is coming to Baton Rouge during his No Hard Feelings Tour, and tickets are on sale now. 

Owen's debut theater tour is stopping in Baton Rouge on Dec. 29.

Tickets went on sale for the comedian's show at the Raising Cane's River Center earlier this week, with local presales starting Thursday and general on-sale tickets available on Friday. They can be purchased here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days