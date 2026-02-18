Comeback falls short: LSU men's basketball's loses at Texas

AUSTIN - LSU men's basketball took yet another SEC loss. The Tigers lost to the Texas Longhorns in Austin 88-85. LSU did trail by as many as 17 points, but the comeback fell short against UT. The loss marks LSU's 11th defeat of the season in SEC play.

Max Mackinnon returned to the lineup and led the Tigers with 27 points. Marquel Sutton chipped in with 21.

LSU's next game is back home in Baton Rouge against No. 25 Alabama.