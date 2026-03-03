64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Comeback falls short as LSU baseball loses 13-10 to Northeastern

3 hours 59 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball entered the bottom of the seventh in danger of getting run-ruled. The Tigers trailed Northeastern 13-2.

LSU rallied to score eight unanswered runs to cut the Husky lead all the way to three. Ultimately, the comeback did fall just short and the Tigers were handed their second loss of the season. 

Jay Johnson got a lot of players involved as the night unfolded. 17 different position players saw the field for LSU and eight different pitchers got on the mound.

