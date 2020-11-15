Cold front moving through the metro this morning

Today and Tonight: A cold front has begun to move through south Louisiana this morning. This front will deliver a slight rain chance through 11am. Winds will pick up as well, with gusts over 30mph possible. Once the cold front passes, drier and cooler air will filter into the area. We'll reach our high temperature of 74 in the morning. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front, into the 60s and eventually the 50s by this evening. Overnight, we'll have clear skies with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.







Looking Ahead: The passage of Sunday's cold front will keep cool and dry air across the region for much of next week. High temperatures will be running close to average in the low to mid 70s. High pressure in control will keep the chance for rain away through the end of next week.



Hurricane Iota:







Hurricane Iota has begun rapid intensification and will continue to do so as it tracks towards Central America. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Iota strengthening into a category 4 hurricane before making landfall late Monday. The forecast track is unfortunately very similar to Eta’s track. This means those same areas in Nicaragua and Honduras are going to take another significant hit.





