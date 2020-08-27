Coast Guard video shows Laura aftermath in tiny Cameron, La. area

CAMERON, Louisiana - A Coast Guard crew flew over parts of Cameron Parish Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Crews were launched from New Orleans to fly west and conduct assessments of Louisiana port infrastructure along the vulnerable coastal areas.

Laura made landfall in the Cameron area just after midnight Thursday morning.

The Washington Post spoke with someone from there who reported in the immediate aftermath, it was difficult to reach family members who remained.

Many people were evacuated ahead of landfall earlier in the week, but a handful remained in the small, southwestern Louisiana parish.

Buildings not flooded by storm surge Thursday sustained heavy wind damage.

The video was of high water and flooding along Highway 82, which runs about 97 miles from Pecan Island to the Louisiana-Texas state line.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz