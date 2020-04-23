65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coach O congratulates Bengals on Burrow

2 hours 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 8:55 PM April 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU Football coach Ed Orgeron sends his support to the Cincinnati Bengals after they drafted LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow Thursday evening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The official Bengals Twitter page posted a video of Coach O surrounded by trophies, wearing LSU gear and a smile while congratulating Joe Burrow's new team on their lucky pick.

From a Tiger to a Bengal, Coach O said the national champion and Heisman Trophy winner was one of the best players to play at LSU.

"He will represent your organization in the best way, every day possible, and win a championship for you guys," Orgeron said in the clip.

Coach O finished the victory speech with his signature line, "Geaux Tigers."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days