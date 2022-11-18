49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clouds Arriving As Temps Hold Well Above Freezing

8 hours 41 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, November 18 2022 Nov 18, 2022 November 18, 2022 10:21 AM November 18, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Keller Watts

Temperatures not as cold on Friday night

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight: Clouds moving in will blanket the entire region tonight allowing temperatures to remain well above the freezing mark and around the 40 degree range for overnight lows. There is a slight possibly of a very light shower overnight as moisture levels continue to increase leading to an afternoon rain event on Saturday.

Up Next: Starting your Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Not nearly as cold as today, but these changes will bring some moisture into the forecast. Starting around lunchtime some showers will begin moving in from the west. Areas south of I-10 have a greater chance of seeing some showers into the afternoon. Regardless, shower activity will be light throughout the day. Not expecting any total washouts. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-50s due to the lingering cloud cover. Overnight skies begin to clear and Sunday will start cooler with temperatures in the upper-30s. Sunday will be a clear, dry day and you will be waking up a little cooler but our daytime highs will begin to creep back into the upper-50s throughout the day. Into your Thanksgiving week, temperatures will be cool but we will begin to see a warming trend before our next rain maker. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Trending News

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days