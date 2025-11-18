Latest Weather Blog
Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services
(AP) — Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare says it is deploying a fix for an issue that caused global outages for ChatGPT, social media platform X, transit infrastructure and other prominent internet services.
Cloudflare said on its status page earlier Tuesday that it identified an issue that was impacting multiple customers. There were reports of widespread 500 errors as well as Cloudflare Dashboard and API failing.
In the process of remediating the issue, Cloudflare said it had to temporarily disable certain services for United Kingdom users.
“We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London,” the company wrote on its status page. “We are continuing to work towards restoring other services.”
Trending News
Cloudflare is a prominent internet hub providing network and security products for internet service providers. Some cybersecurity experts have warned for years about the potentially ugly consequences of allowing a handful of big tech companies to underpin the online world’s plumbing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Uncle Larry returns to 2une In with a new batch of gumbo,...
-
Two people arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies during Napoleonville traffic stop
-
Southern University releases statement on video showing altercation between fan and BRPD...
-
70 for 70: Judge John Parker made history when he ruled to...
-
Man who allegedly shot Independence Police officer, led authorities on manhunt booked...
Sports Video
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...
-
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search
-
Turnovers trouble Jaguars again
-
Van Buren earns win in first LSU start
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central