Closed primary election caused confusion for many voters in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Some voters ran into confusion at the polls as new rules under a closed primary system left some unsure of how to cast their ballot.

The change reclassified voters once listed as independent to "no party," which caught some off guard. Darryl Meredith, a former independent now registered with no party, said he was turned away at the polls.

"I'm 63 years old now, and this is the first time this has ever happened to me where I was denied the right to vote," he said.

Some voters also reported receiving the wrong ballot.

Officials say some no-party voters told poll workers they did not want to choose or declare a party. Brandon Abadie, East Baton Rouge clerk of court administrator, said some of those voters refused to fill out the required forms.

"This election right here made some people realize they're registered as one way, but they always thought they were registered as a different way," Abadie said.

"And they really did not want to fill those forms out. So some of them refused to fill out the forms. We still tried to allow them to vote at a no party ballot if that happened," Abadie said.

The East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's Office plans to review what went wrong.

"Once we do our audits, we'll find more, and then we'll do our training to make sure the commissioners learn from any mistakes they made," Abadie said.