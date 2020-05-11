When you can expect to see more Clorox wipes in stores

The head of Clorox says she expects cleaning and disinfecting supplies to be easier to find in the next couple of months.

President Landa Rendle told Good Morning America that the company is already working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to meet demand during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

"Wipes are in short supply right now. But the good news is we're delivering wipes to stores every single day," Rendle said. "Unfortunately, they're being snagged just about as soon as they hit shelves, many times within minutes. We've seen unprecedented spike in demand for wipes, up 500 percent versus a year ago, but we're working with everything feasible in our power to get as many disinfecting products to people as quickly as we can."

Rendle says she believes the reason for the shortage is less that people are stockpiling and more that people who don't usually buy wipes are snatching them up too.

As for when we can expect wipes to be plentiful again, that will likely take a couple more months.

"I know that's the question on everybody's mind," Rendle said. "We will expect improvement come this summer. It will all depend on the demand, but we are doing everything in our power to ensure that we get products to store and that includes running our cleaning plants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We began that in January. We're contracting with third-party suppliers who are helping make product for us, as well as ensuring that we are prioritizing making products that disinfect in our cleaning lineup and that's going to help us get into a better position in the summer."

Rendle said keeping the wipes in stock will be a matter of keeping their workers healthy so that the company can keep factories running around the clock.