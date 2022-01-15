52°
Cleaning lady arrested after stealing client's credit cards, spending thousands of dollars

Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff
CHALMETTE - A Chalmette woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing and using credit cards from a client of her cleaning business.

According to WWL-TV, St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies arrested 40-year-old Kelly Noble, owner of Clean Vibes Cleaning Service.

Detectives said she stole two credit cards from a client's home. Noble proceeded to make purchases totaling up to more than $2,400.

Noble was booked on two counts of theft.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann advises, "Always make sure you check people out before you allow them unsupervised access to your home and personal belongings. If possible, get recommendations from friends and family, and ask for references. Do your homework."

