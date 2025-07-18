Cleaning employee arrested after allegedly stealing credit card from school board member's desk

PORT ALLEN - A contracted janitor was arrested after he reportedly stole a credit card out of a desk drawer in the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen credit card belonging to a WBRPSS employee on July 10. In the days after, multiple transactions took place using the card.

Deputies identified 27-year-old Thomas Cassagne of Baton Rouge as a possible suspect. Cassagne is an employee of a contracted cleaning service.

He was arrested Thursday for access device fraud and theft.