79°
Latest Weather Blog
Cleaning employee arrested after allegedly stealing credit card from school board member's desk
PORT ALLEN - A contracted janitor was arrested after he reportedly stole a credit card out of a desk drawer in the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen credit card belonging to a WBRPSS employee on July 10. In the days after, multiple transactions took place using the card.
Deputies identified 27-year-old Thomas Cassagne of Baton Rouge as a possible suspect. Cassagne is an employee of a contracted cleaning service.
Trending News
He was arrested Thursday for access device fraud and theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GET 2 MOVING: Court to Table
-
Louisiana man sentenced to federal prison for 'unauthorized archeological digging'
-
Star-crossed singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Pretty Little Baby' dead at...
-
LPSO: Three arrested for causing over $9,000 of damage, doing donuts in...
-
Ethel driver killed after hitting tree along East Feliciana Parish highway