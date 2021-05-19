Clean up underway in neighborhood that flooded for the first time in more than 40 years

BATON ROUGE - A number of Jefferson Terrace residents are cleaning up flooded homes after Tuesday night's storms.

Take a drive through Landsbury Avenue and you'll see piles of furniture, carpet, clothing and personal items all ruined.

Overnight storms left more than a dozen homes flooded, in Jefferson Terrace,

including the Earl's.

"We didn't anticipate it, and when the water started to come in, we thought it was going to be a little bit, well a little bit turned into three feet,” said David Earl.

Water was coming in from cracks and dog doors, it got so high that furniture fell over and began floating through the house. It wasn't long before the entire home was in disarray.

The Earls worked swiftly to move important items to dry areas and to salvage vital documents as they waited for their grandchildren to come and get them.

When the grandchildren arrived, the entrance to the neighborhood was already flooded with chest-high water.

"We walked through, just wading. It literally looked like you were in a river," said their granddaughter.

Luckily, everyone got out safe.

But now, the Earls are trying to process what happened.

"All of sudden just thinking, 'Oh wow, it’s going to flood again.' You just don't think something like this is going to happen twice especially within five years,” said one grandchild.

The family is also considering exactly how to move forward, as the flood has delayed their plans to retire and sell their home.

"We'll probably have to work on another year to pay for this," said David.

The Earls still have lots to do, and meanwhile not far down the street, Stuart and Sue Feigley have already got started gutting their house.

Stuart and Sue rent out their home and have never had this issue.

"This house has never flooded. It's been here for 40 years and it's never flooded not even in 2016," said Sue.

The couple says when they arrived Tuesday morning, they were taken aback by how many flooded homes were in the neighborhood.

Many in the neighborhood have lived there for years, and since it hasn’t flooded they don’t have flood insurance.

Like many of their neighbors, the Feigley's home took on 17 inches of water. But the couple says they're grateful no one was hurt.

They're also grateful for the fact that everyone on their street is willing to help each other out.

"Neighbors helping neighbors is the situation in the street," said Stuart.

As residents such as the Earls and Feigleys continue to clean up flooded homes, additional rain is expected Wednesday. For this reason, meteorologists recommend keeping a close eye on weather updates.

