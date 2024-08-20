Classes may be delayed, no visitors to be allowed on Live Oak Middle campus after morning threat

DENHAM SPRINGS - The start of classes was delayed Tuesday morning after Live Oak Middle received a non-credible threat.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's office said Live Oak Middle and South Live Oak Elementary may experience a slight delay to the start of classes while officials investigated the threat. Anyone on campus was evacuated, but the threat came in before most students had arrived.

"We take these things very seriously, we have a routine that we have to do," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "We can't just put this to the wayside. We have to treat it like it is an actual bomb threat."

Visitors were not allowed on campus and there was traffic around the schools while deputies investigated.

Ultimately, nothing was found and school was cleared to continue as normal.