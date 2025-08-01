City-Parish officials finish work on transportation project in Baton Rouge Health District

BATON ROUGE — On Friday, city-parish officials formally announced the completion of a MOVEBR project enhancing transportation infrastructure near Baton Rouge General Hospital off Essen Lane.

The project, renamed BRG Way from Midway Drive "in recognition of the land dedication made by Baton Rouge General Hospital," is a newly constructed roadway with improved pedestrian accommodations that connects medical and commercial areas in the Baton Rouge Health District.

The newly completed project will also enable future development and traffic flow improvements, according to East Baton Rouge Parish officials.

“This project represents the kind of forward-thinking, community-centered investment that I pledged to support when I took office,” Mayor-President Sid Edwards said at the Friday ribbon-cutting. “Thanks to the generosity of Baton Rouge General and the commitment of our MOVEBR team, BRG Way has enhanced connectivity, improved safety, and supported the continued growth of our medical corridor.”



Officials said that the project complements other MOVEBR initiatives in the area, like improvements to Constantin Boulevard, Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road. These are all designed to enhance mobility, reduce congestion and promote multimodal transportation options.

