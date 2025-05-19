89°
City-parish offices will close for Kip Holden funeral services, Memorial Day weekend

Monday, May 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - City-parish offices will be closed on Wednesday as well as close early on Friday and reopen Tuesday for Kip Holden's funeral and Memorial Day weekend. 

Official offices will close at noon on Wednesday to allow employees and the public to pay their respect as the late Mayor Holden lies in state at City Hall. A brief private ceremony will take place inside the city hall lobby at 4 p.m., after which the public is invited to visit and pay their respect from 4:30 to 8 p.m..

For the Memorial Day holiday, offices will close at 2 p.m. on Friday and remain closed on Monday, May 26. City-parish offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 27. 

