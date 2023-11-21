55°
City-Parish not collecting garbage, recycling on Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will not be picking up garbage or recycling on Thanksgiving Day.
Any garbage not picked up on Thursday will be collected on the next scheduled collection day. On Friday, garbage and recycling services will run as usual.
The City-Parish says the North Landfill will be closed Thursday and re-open Friday. The Republic Services recycling center on Tom Drive will be open during the holiday.
For more information, call 3-1-1 or click here.
