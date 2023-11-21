55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City-Parish not collecting garbage, recycling on Thanksgiving

2 hours 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 7:49 PM November 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will not be picking up garbage or recycling on Thanksgiving Day.

Any garbage not picked up on Thursday will be collected on the next scheduled collection day. On Friday, garbage and recycling services will run as usual. 

The City-Parish says the North Landfill will be closed Thursday and re-open Friday. The Republic Services recycling center on Tom Drive will be open during the holiday. 

Trending News

For more information, call 3-1-1 or click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days