Latest Weather Blog
Citizens critical of President Trump hold 'No Kings' protest near State Capitol
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge was one of more than a thousand cities across the country where demonstrators gathered to protest the Trump administration Saturday morning.
It's all part of "No Kings," a day aimed at protesting against what organizers view as "executive overreach" from President Donald Trump.
Indivisible Baton Rouge organized the protest in the capital city. Members Lisa King and and Jerel Giarrusso said this is a peaceful protest that exercises their rights to freedom of speech.
"We do not like what this administration is doing and they've unleashed an authoritarian monster in this country," said Giarrusso.
Saturday marked Flag Day and the Army's 250th Birthday, and it coincides with President Trump's 79th birthday. King said they are taking a stand against the executive office.
"We wish we were out here celebrating Flag Day or the 250th anniversary of our army," said King. "We're not here to celebrate a king or his birthday."
Protestors like Ebony Norwood said she is standing in solidarity and speaking for those who don't feel safe to speak for themselves.
Trending News
"We're here to fight for people who are getting ripped from their families. We're to fight for people who don't have a voice," said Norwood.
Other protestors like Gary Livingston said this protest sends a message to the White House.
"We have a bunch of cancers in the White House and we need to remove them. They need to be gone and they need to be gone now," said Livingston.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU opens College World Series with SEC clash against Arkansas on Saturday...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College World Series!
-
Baton Rouge protesters participate in nationwide 'No Kings' movement
-
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into...
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
Sports Video
-
Tiger baseball has great 1-2 punch on mound
-
Chris Stanfield wins the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy for community service
-
Harold Perkins Jr. holds inaugural football camp for Baton Rouge kids
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...