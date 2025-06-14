Citizens critical of President Trump hold 'No Kings' protest near State Capitol

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge was one of more than a thousand cities across the country where demonstrators gathered to protest the Trump administration Saturday morning.

It's all part of "No Kings," a day aimed at protesting against what organizers view as "executive overreach" from President Donald Trump.

Indivisible Baton Rouge organized the protest in the capital city. Members Lisa King and and Jerel Giarrusso said this is a peaceful protest that exercises their rights to freedom of speech.

"We do not like what this administration is doing and they've unleashed an authoritarian monster in this country," said Giarrusso.

Saturday marked Flag Day and the Army's 250th Birthday, and it coincides with President Trump's 79th birthday. King said they are taking a stand against the executive office.

"We wish we were out here celebrating Flag Day or the 250th anniversary of our army," said King. "We're not here to celebrate a king or his birthday."

Protestors like Ebony Norwood said she is standing in solidarity and speaking for those who don't feel safe to speak for themselves.

"We're here to fight for people who are getting ripped from their families. We're to fight for people who don't have a voice," said Norwood.

Other protestors like Gary Livingston said this protest sends a message to the White House.

"We have a bunch of cancers in the White House and we need to remove them. They need to be gone and they need to be gone now," said Livingston.