Church group meets to oppose St. Vincent de Paul's new proposed shelter
BATON ROUGE - Several church groups came together Monday evening to discuss their opposition to St. Vincent de Paul's plan to add a new shelter in Baton Rouge.
Pastors said many expressed concern about their safety, predicting spikes in crime and loitering around the proposed shelter off of North Boulevard.
Pastor James Riley said he worries the shelter inhabitants may cause him to stretch his church's resources too thin.
"Those people a lot of time don't understand how churches work, so they show up at our churches expecting us to do more than what we can because our resources are limited," Riley said.
Riley urged people with concerns to contact Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman or other pastors in the area to help solve their issues with the homeless community.
