Christmas tree farms expect big business for Black Friday

BATON ROUGE - Some businesses selling Christmas trees in Baton Rouge said Black Friday is the busiest day of the season for tree sales.

According to a 2024 report from Square, Black Friday saw the highest amount of tree sales, with other popular dates like the first and second Saturdays of December following.

Rob Taylor with A's Christmas Trees said the business had sold trees to capital area residents for 12 years. The trees were grown in North Carolina and brought to Louisiana on 18-wheelers. Taylor said he expects to sell 150 to 200 trees on Black Friday alone.

"Today we'll be sold out of all of our big trees. Today's the day to come get them, and all through the weekend. By this weekend, by Sunday, we'll be sold out of all of them," Taylor said.

Vice President of Louisiana Nursery Benjamin Pecnik said Black Friday is the start of a very busy holiday season.

"It's typically the start, that is when everybody is out of Thanksgiving mode, out of Fall mode, and it's appropriate to start transitioning into Christmas," Pecnik said. "Historically, we've had days where we've sold, between all three stores, a tree every 60 seconds."

A's Christmas Trees is located at 12663 Perkins Road.

Louisiana Nursery has three locations; more information on locations and hours can be found here.