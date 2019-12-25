Christmas morning prostitution bust leads to two arrests

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted a Christmas morning prostitution operation that led to the arrests of two women.

Around 3:20 a.m., on Christmas morning, undercover detectives say Tiffany Lindsey, 30, and Sakinna Richardson, 32, were standing near the 8300th block of Scotland Avenue when they, individually, approached two different detectives and offered them sex in exchange for money.

Both Lindsey and Richardson were placed under arrest on charges of prostitution.