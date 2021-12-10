80°
Children as young as 16 now eligible for vaccine booster in Louisiana

Friday, December 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Everyone age 16 and up can now get an additional dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to boost their immunity. 

Following new CDC guidance expanding the booster to 16 and 17-year-olds, the Louisiana Department of Health said shots were available statewide for those age groups. 

Find out where you can schedule a vaccine here.

