Children as young as 16 now eligible for vaccine booster in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Everyone age 16 and up can now get an additional dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to boost their immunity.
Following new CDC guidance expanding the booster to 16 and 17-year-olds, the Louisiana Department of Health said shots were available statewide for those age groups.
Find out where you can schedule a vaccine here.
