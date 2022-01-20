39°
Child struck by vehicle on Government St. Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A child was hit by a vehicle on Government St. Thursday morning in front of Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
Officials tell WBRZ a minor was struck in the 2800 block of Government St. around 7 a.m., but the child refused medical treatment.
A heavy police presence could be seen completely blocking the roadway in front of Dominos as drivers were forced to use an alternative route.
A witness from inside of Baton Rouge Magnet reported the incident to WBRZ at 7:30 a.m., but the reasoning for the unusual police presence was unclear to the witness at that time.
