Child killed, mother hurt after deadly crash in West Baton Rouge
WEST BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a 4-year-old child was killed and her mother was injured in a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened near the intersection of La. 415 and Arbroth Road around noon Wednesday. According to WBRSO Lt. Ken Albarez, 26-year-old Brittany Hill of New Roads was driving with her daughter My-lajia Carter on La. 415 when she ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Carter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car.
Both Hill and Carter were airlifted to a local hospital.
Hill was ticketed with carless operation of a vehicle, driving under suspension and not using proper safety restraints. Hill told deputies she swerved off the road to avoid a buzzard.
