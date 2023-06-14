94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Child in critical condition after being pulled from smoke-filled apartment Wednesday morning

Wednesday, June 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials said a good Samaritan alerted officials of an apartment fire at a complex off Perkins Road that resulted in a child being taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments responded to the fire on Bles Avenue near the intersection of Perkins and Staring Lane Wednesday morning.

St. George firefighters found the child suffering from smoke inhalation and rushed them to paramedics. That child is currently hospitalized in critical condition. 

Officials said a good Samaritan was the one who called the fire department to alert them of the blaze at the four-plex. The man reportedly broke through a window in an attempt to help residents escape and ended up being injured and treated by emergency responders at the scene. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

