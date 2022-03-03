64°
Child hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in Central, sustains minor injuries
CENTRAL - A child was hit by a car after getting off of a school bus Thursday afternoon.
The Central Police Department says the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Greystone and Denham Roads.
The elementary school-aged child reportedly exited the school bus while it was stopped on Greystone Road "with its arms and signs activated to stop traffic," Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.
Police say while the child's mother was speaking to the bus driver, the child ran into oncoming traffic on Denham Road and was struck by a vehicle.
The child was transported to a hospital with "minor, non-life threatening injuries," according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.
