Check out these Veterans Day 2024 celebrations in, near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE—Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and there are many events to honor veterans in or around the Baton Rouge area.

Check out some of the events and times below.

Friday, Nov. 8

- Veterans Day Breakfast hosted by Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Independence Park Library (7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge). According to the event's website seating is limited so registration is required for all attendees.

- Drum, Drum Girl! Drum! A BRCVPA first grade mini-production at 9:30 a.m. at Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts (7600 Boone Ave, Baton Rouge).

Saturday, Nov. 9

- BRBC Community Veterans Day Breakfast at 7 a.m. at Blood River Baptist Church (31138 Pea Ridge Road, Albany). Please RSVP if your family is attending.

- Zachary Army JROTC 5k Veterans Day Run/Walk from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 4100 School St.

- City of Walker Veterans Parade at 10 a.m. at 12646 Burgess Ave., Walker. Live music will be played by 5 String Along boys. Registration is required by Monday, Nov. 4.

- Veterans Day at the Zoo all day Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3000 Zoo Circle, Baton Rouge. Complimentary admission for you and up to five guests when presenting a Valid military ID.

Sunday, Nov. 10

- Veterans on Parade in Port Allen at 1:30 p.m. at 849 6th St., Port Allen.

- Ascension Parish Veterans Parade at 2 p.m. at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park. The parade begins on South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales

- 17th Annual Veterans Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church (14040 Greenwell Springs Rd, Central City).

Monday, Nov. 11

- Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. at the Regional Veterans Park on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary (6300 Main St., Zachary).

- Veterans Day Career Fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5959 South Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge.

- Zachary's First Annual Veteran's Day Parade at 9 a.m. at the Bank of Zachary (4743 Main St., Zachary) to. The parade ends at Zachary High School (4100 School St., Zachary) and will feature around 20 antique cars with Veterans riding in each.

- Iberville Salute to Veterans from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., pre-ceremony entertainment at 9:30 a.m., at 23640 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine). USNR Retired Veteran Angela Gomon will be speaking as well as patriotic music by the Victory Belles, Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums, Simms Sons and MSA Orchestra.