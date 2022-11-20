Chase donates $200k to flood efforts, waives fees through August

BATON ROUGE- JP Morgan Chase & Co. will donate $200,000 to Louisiana flood relief efforts, the company announced Friday.

In a statement released Friday morning, JP Morgan Chase said the grants will assist American Red Cross and United Way chapters in the region.

“The flooding has had a heartbreaking impact on thousands of our customers, neighbors and employees in Louisiana,” Baton Rouge Market President Janet Olsen said. “Our support will help victims of the flooding gain access to critical resources they need to recover and come back stronger.”

The Red Cross Louisiana Region is set to receive $100,000 of the grant. The Capital Area United Way and United Way of Acadiana will receive $50,000 each.

The statement says those groups will use the funding to provide residents with food, shelter, medical care and clothing, as well as longer-term support to rebuild communities.

In addition to the grant money, Chase is also waiving late fees for mortgage, credit card, business banking and auto loans as well as overdraft, ATM and monthly service fees through August.

Chase said customers can call 888-356-0023 for individual assistance. The company has also reopened 53 of 56 branches in the area.