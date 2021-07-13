85°
Charlie Robinson, Night Court actor, dies at 75

1 hour 36 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 13 2021 Jul 13, 2021 July 13, 2021 8:54 AM July 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Charlie Robinson Photo: Variety

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Charlie Robinson, who is widely known for playing Mac the court clerk in the 1980s and ’90s sitcom “Night Court."

Robinson died Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer, Variety reports.

A Houston native who embarked on a 50-year-long acting career in the late 1960's, Robinson appeared in movies such as “Secret Santa,” and “Set It Off,” in addition to guest starring in television shows like“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Key and Peele,” “This Is Us,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” and “In The House.”

Robinson was also an award-winning state actor. 

He earned the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for portraying Simon in “The Whipping Man” as well as Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy in “Fences.” 

According to Variety, his final performance was as 82-year-old Donald Jones in James Tyler’s “Some Old Black Man.”

Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita; his children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron; and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law and dog Nala.

Robinson was 75 years of age. 

