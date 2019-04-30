85°
Charges pending for driver who flipped concrete truck near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating a crash involving a concrete truck.
The truck overturned on Bluebonnet Boulevard before 5 a.m. near I-10. Authorities say the truck knocked down a signal pole. At the scene, multiple traffic lights could be seen on the ground.
Crews working on traffic light on Bluebonnet Blvd. Northbound traffic still closed, South is back open. pic.twitter.com/OdSc9K2q7F— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 30, 2019
Lanes were closed in both directions for hours, but the roadway fully reopened before noon.
All lanes are open on Bluebonnet Boulevard North at I-10. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 30, 2019
State police say charges are pending against the driver of the truck.
