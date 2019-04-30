85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Charges pending for driver who flipped concrete truck near Mall of Louisiana

Tuesday, April 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating a crash involving a concrete truck.

The truck overturned on Bluebonnet Boulevard before 5 a.m. near I-10. Authorities say the truck knocked down a signal pole. At the scene, multiple traffic lights could be seen on the ground. 

Lanes were closed in both directions for hours, but the roadway fully reopened before noon.

State police say charges are pending against the driver of the truck. 

