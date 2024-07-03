Charges for one dozen security lights mysteriously show up on utility bill, property owner wants answers

CENTRAL - Charges for a dozen security lights have mysteriously shown up on one woman's utility bill. It's been three months and since Jo Carol Herbert has been unable to resolve the situation on her own, she emailed 2 On Your Side.

It's not the first time Herbert has reached out for help with trouble related to her utility bill at her property in Central. She says something is not right.

"I don't have any security lights," Herbert said.

Her bill says otherwise.

"I thought, what is wrong here? And then I thought my neighbor has all the security lights," she said.

Herbert's property is next door to Life Tabernacle Church. She had a tenant move into the property in the spring and says she opened her Entergy account in April. Right away, she noticed her bill was outrageous - almost $1,200. That's when she saw what was driving up the cost.

Entergy is billing her for a dozen security lights, which is an extra $573. Somehow, there's a mix-up. Herbert called Entergy and was assured someone would be out to verify she didn't have security lights. Fearing a disruption in electricity, she paid the bill.

Herbert has a gate to her property and says no one from Entergy showed up to verify her claim.

"Nothing was done!" she said.

The security light charges are on the April, May, and June bills. Herbert says she's called Entergy several times.

The utility company has threatened to disconnect her, but Herbert says she isn't paying another dime until the situation is resolved. She's convinced the lights belong to her neighbor and wants to know how they got on her bill.

Entergy's customer service department is looking into the situation.

Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church says he pays 11 Entergy bills each month but did not speak on the number of security lights there are on the church property.