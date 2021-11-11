Channel 2s Best Bet$ Week 9: NFL

Last week we went 3-2, and overall record on the season is (27-18.) Although we are still going for 5-0, we are getting close. Week 9’s Best Bet$:

1. Over 50.5 Vikings Ravens:

Two teams that can score a lot of points. The Vikings are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Cowboys. Somehow Lamar Jackson keeps getting better each and every week. I expect this one to be a shootout.



2. Bills -14.5:

I pick the Bills on here about each week and normally they do well for me. They are my Super Bowl pick. The Jaguars are horrible and Buffalo loves blowing out bad teams.



3. Raiders -3:

The Raiders have somehow handle so many distractions off the field this year. They got another one this week when Henry Ruggs hit and killed a women. Derek Carr is a good leader and knows how to rally his team. Raiders will beat a bad Giants team.



4. Chargers -1:

This pick is simple to me, the Chargers are better than the Eagles. I don’t care if it’s in Philly, I’m taking Justin Herbert over Hurts.

5. 9ers -2.5

The 49ers need this win to stay in the playoff hunt. The Cardinals are injured right now. Also San Fran got a big boost this week with George Kittle coming back.