Channel 2s Best Bet$ Week 15: NFL

This might be the worst week to bet on the NFL. 3 games have been moved due to positive test. I stayed away from those games (Seahawks vs Rams, WFT vs Eagles, and Raiders vs Browns.) We also tried to wait till Sunday morning for our bet$ just in case any last second positive Covid tests happened, that could change an outcome of a game.

1. Titans moneyline

Tennessee is still fighting for the number 1 seed in a wide open AFC. Steelers are fighting for a wildcard. Pittsburgh is more inconsistent, and I really don’t trust Big Ben at this point in his career. I am surprised that the Titans weren’t favored, and now I am really taking them with the money line.

2. Bengals +3

Bengals have lost two games in a row and are sitting outside the wildcat spot. The Broncos have the same position as Cincy, and this game could really help either teams playoff chances. I think the Bengals are the better team. Joe Mixon and Burrow have been hot this year and they need this win.



3. Over 44: Panthers at Bills

I felt like this number was really low. Yes, Carolina is without McCaffery for the year but there offense can still score 20+ points. Obviously Buffalo is going to score, and they are fighting for a wildcat spot. 44 points is too low not to bet the over.

4. Saints +11.5

Yes, the Saints are without Sean Payton, and have half their team out with injuries. But this team is always competitive and they’ve had the Bucs number. I don’t expect them to win Sunday Night but they will keep it close.

5. Vikings -6

The Bears passing offense is worst than a 1940’s passing offense. Chicago can’t move the ball down field and their best defensive player is out for the year. The Vikings are fighting for a wildcard spot, and have all their weapons available. Kirk Cousins isn’t going to blow this one on prime time right??