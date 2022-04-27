Channel 2's NFL Mock Draft

LAS VEGAS - Thursday is going to be an action-packed day for Sports in South Louisiana.

At 6:30, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to force a game 7 with the 1 seeded Phoenix Suns.

Starting at 7, we will have the first round of the NFL draft on WBRZ. After making a trade with the Eagles, the New Orleans Saints now have 2 first round picks (16, and 19), and only 1 LSU Tiger is expected to come off the board on Thursday but there is a few others that will be selected in later rounds. Here is my Saints and LSU mock draft:

SAINTS

(1) NO. 16 - Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa

After the Saints lost Terron Armstead to the Dolphins in Free Agency that left a hole at left tackle. New Orleans fills it here with Penning, who was a stud at the FCS level. The 6ft 7 tackle was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (FCS Heisman). New Orleans continues to stay strong up front, and get some protection for Jameis Winston's blindside.

(1) NO 19 - Chris Olave WR Ohio State

Saints fans finally get their wish... As New Orleans selects a wide receiver in the first round, from a familiar school. This would be the 5th Buckeye selected by the Saints since 2016. Olave is exactly what New Orleans needs next to Michael Thomas, someone that can take the top off of the defense. As Olave ran a 4.26 40 time, at Ohio State last year the wideout had 936 yards on 65 catches with 13 touchdowns. This would be New Orleans first WR taken in the first since Brandon Cooks in 2014.

TRADE UP: (2) NO. 39 - Desmond Ridder QB CINCINNATI

While I would not trade up for a quarterback, there are options in the second round. The Saints have been high on both Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder. Here they make a trade with the Bears. New Orleans would send picks 49, and 98 to Chicago for 39. Ridder would be the highest Saints quarterback since the team took Archie Manning with the second pick in 1971. Ridder is a dual threat QB that lead Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 TDS.

(4) NO 120 - Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State

Tight End is also a position of need for New Orleans, they grab one here in the 4th round with Kolar. The 2 time All-American has shown his ability to catch the football as a 3 year starter at Iowa State. Last season Kolar caught 62 passes for 756 yards, and 6 scores. He would compete with Saints swift army knife Taysom Hill for the starting job.

(5) NO 161 - Jayden Peevy DL Texas A&M

You can’t have enough help on the defensive line, and the Saints add depth here with Peevy. The former Aggies has a huge 6ft 5 frame, that allowed him to be a solid run stopper in the SEC. Peevy hasn't shown consistent production as a pass rusher though.

(6) NO 194 - Ja-Tyre Carter OL Southern

Southern gets their first draft selection since 2004 with Carter, who is freakishly athletic for his 6ft 3 311 pound size. The former Jag can play either guard or tackle positions, and will serve as a valuable back.

LSU

(1) Houston Texans NO - 3 Derek Stingley CB

Two years ago this would not have been a question, as Stingley was the best corner in college football as a freshmen. But the last two seasons the for Tiger has struggled to stay on the field. I still think he goes top 5, he is way too talented to fall, and the Houston Texans need a corner. They will not let him slip away.

(4) New England Patriots - 127 Damone Clark

Clark emerged his stock this past season, he was 4th in the country in Solo tackles. I would have him a lot higher if it wasn't for his injury. Clark had spinal fusion surgery a few weeks ago, which will probably cause him to miss the 2022 NFL season. Still the Patriots grab him in the 4th round, a pick that could become a steal in the next few years.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers - 160 Neil Farrell

The last Tiger I have coming off the board is Neil Farrel who also helped his stock as a run defender this past season. Farrell had 20 solo tackles, and almost 10 TFL. He will serve as a solid backup in the NFL