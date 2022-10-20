Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 7 NFL | 8 CFB

BATON ROUGE - What a weekend of football we had last week. Tennessee upset Bama, then the Bills got their revenge in Arrowhead — two picks we had here on our Channel 2’s Best Bet$. This week we are going with:

1. Cincinnati -3

Cincinnati has won three in a row, and they have a week to prepare for the Mustangs. SMU doesn't seem very motivated this year. They are 3-3 on the season, and we saw a few of their starters quit a couple of weeks ago. The Bearcats are in the mix for a New Year's 6 bowl game. I think they will be cover easily.

2. TCU -3.5

For the second straight week, I am riding with TCU. The Horned Frogs are back at home after taking control of the Big 12. They are now playing Kansas State, who are also undefeated in conference play. But I don't think the Wildcats have the offensive firepower to compete in Fort Worth. First year head coach Sonny Dykes has the TCU offense rolling, averaging 45 points per game with one of the best QB's in the nation.

3. Penn State -3.5

The Nitty Lions lost big last week to Michigan, but now they come back home to face a reeling Minnesota team. The Golden Gophers have lost two in a row to Purdue and Illinois. Now they go into Happy Valley, and I think James Franklin's squad bounces back.

4. Broncos Moneyline

At some point the Jets are going to come back to reality, and I think it's this week in Denver facing a Broncos team needing a win. The Russ era couldn't have gotten off to a worse start — Denver is 2 and 4 but at some point they have to get it going, right?

5. 49ers +3

Lastly, I am betting against the Chiefs for the second straight week. Normally not a smart move, but I like a bounce-back game from the 49ers after losing to the Falcons last week. They are back at home and really need a win to take control of a bad NFC West.