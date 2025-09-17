72°
Latest Weather Blog
Changes happen quick following overgrown property complaints
BATON ROUGE - Days after a 2 On Your Side report about an overgrown house off of Millerville Road, a crew started the process to clean it up.
Gerri Bordelon met with WBRZ last week at the house down the street from her. She was concerned it was attracting vagrants. Turns out, that was the case. A crew turned up at the house over the weekend to remove overgrown shrubbery, and they were scared away.
"A lawn company tried to start the cleanup yesterday but got scared as there were squatters in there," said Bordelon.
Bordelon says a crew returned Monday to complete the job. For months, she had been calling the city to keep up with the overgrown grass. Now, it appears positive changes are coming to the property, and Bordelon is grateful.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nussmeier set to play vs. Southeastern
-
I-12 eastbound reopens at Walker after five including medic injured in ambulance,...
-
VIDEO: Airline Highway donut shop continues serving customers despite large hole in...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 eastbound reopens two lanes at Walker after five...
-
2une In Previews: Ochsner hosting free cardio screenings to combat heart disease...
Sports Video
-
Nussmeier set to play vs. Southeastern
-
VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award
-
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus...
-
LSU's linebacker room showed the quality of their depth against Florida
-
LSU defense flexes its depth in dominant win over Gators