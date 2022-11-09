Changes expected in EBR schoolboard after contentious elections

BATON ROUGE - Following Tuesday's election in which all nine seats were up for grabs, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will see several races go into runoffs, incumbents being removed, and one newcomer securing the seat she was vying for.

While votes were fully counted Wednesday morning, results are still unofficial.

Embattled District 8 incumbent Connie Bernard (R), who was seen on video in a profanity-filled tirade directed at students at a house party and later canceled her re-election bid, sent the vote into a runoff after a three-way split. It is unclear whether Bernard will bow out after the results are finalized.

Also notably, the school board president David Tatman (R) will not see the run-off, as it seems to be heading into a race between Patrick Martin (R) and Pamela Johnson (D).

Incumbent Dadrius Lanus (D) for District 2 maintained his seat.

For District 3, the incumbent Tramelle Howard did not seek re-election. Carla Powell (D) projects to claim the seat.

Incumbent Dawn Collins for District 4 did not seek re-election. The District 4 race will be a runoff between Shashonnie Steward (D) and Monique Robinson (D).

Cliff Lewis (D) was newly elected to the District 5 seat, defeating incumbent Evelyn Ware-Jackson (D).

District 6 also saw its incumbent Jill Dyason (R) defeated, with Nathan Rust (R) being newly elected.

Lastly, the District 7 race will be a runoff election between Cathy Carmichael (D) and Michael Gaudet (R).

