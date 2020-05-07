Chamber of Commerce chairman arrested, accused of filming man in public bathroom

ST. GABRIEL - The Chairman of the Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce, Seth Breaux, has been arrested for allegedly filming a man in the bathroom of a truck stop on Highway 30.

Breaux was charged with video voyeurism, a felony. He was released from the Iberville Parish jail on a $2,000 bond, and detectives confiscated his cell phone that is now being processed by investigators from the State Attorney General's Office.

"Gentleman was using the male bathroom and he says he noticed a camera trying to video him from the next stall," St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "He tried to confront the guy and ran out the bathroom and called our officers. We went through cameras at the truck stop and saw a white male running from the bathroom."

That happened last week. This week, police got another call that Breaux was back.

"They say he is a frequent visitor at the truck stop and stays in the bathroom for two to three hours," Ambeau said.

Breaux was taken into custody where police say he admitted to filming the man without his permission. Detectives confiscated his phone, and found 24,000 images on it which is why the AG's office was called in to help process it.

"He's got some graphic pictures on his phone," Ambeau said. "Some of them are not criminal, but we want to take a look and make sure there's nothing else criminal."

Ambeau said anyone who used the public bathroom at Fred's Highway 30 truck stop and recognized seeing Breaux in the bathroom, should contact them.

"It's sad to say the world we are living in now, you have to be aware of your surroundings at all times," Ambeau said.

Calls to Breaux's attorney were not immediately returned.

The Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

"We are very shocked to learn of the details of Mr. Breaux’s arrest. This behavior will not be tolerated by the Chamber and we are addressing it.

Mr. Breaux has not resigned as of now. The Board is meeting tomorrow to discuss appropriate action.”

