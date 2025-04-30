82°
Central Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

Wednesday, April 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Central Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the month.

Police said that the hit-and-run happened on April 11 shortly after 9 p.m. on Blackwater Road near the Blackwater Bayou. Investigators said that the fleeing vehicle was likely a black 2018-2022 Honda Civic or Accord.

The car will have driver's side damage, police said.

WBRZ has reached out to police for more information on the crash, namely whether anyone was hurt. 

Anyone who can assist detectives in finding the car is encouraged to call Central Police at 225-367-1254, referencing file number 25-000360.

