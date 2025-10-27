66°
Central Police Department asks for help identifying car involved in hit-and-run

WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The Central Police Department asked for help locating a car that is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run. 

The incident occurred on Aug. 29 on Sullivan Road near Wax Road. The officers shared a picture of the suspected vehicle in a Facebook post on Monday.

The officers were not able to read the license plate from the picture.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Central Police Department at 225-367-1254.

