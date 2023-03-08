82°
Central police chief apologizes over department's Facebook post lambasting Baton Rouge

3 hours 27 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, March 08 2023 Mar 8, 2023 March 08, 2023 2:16 PM March 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A surprising social media post made by a local police department Wednesday prompted a swift apology from the agency's chief, who said the post was made in error by an employee. 

The post appeared on the Central Police Department's Facebook page late Wednesday morning. It featured a link to a news story about a massive brawl at a Baton Rouge school along with the caption "Baton Rouge is absolutely pathetic."

It stayed up on the page for at least 90 minutes and was only removed after WBRZ began asking department leadership about the post. 

Chief Roger Corcoran apologized for the post, saying someone with access to the page shared it by mistake while the chief was at a conference. That employee reportedly thought they were sharing the post to their private Facebook page, not the department's account.

