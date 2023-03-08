Latest Weather Blog
Central police chief apologizes over department's Facebook post lambasting Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A surprising social media post made by a local police department Wednesday prompted a swift apology from the agency's chief, who said the post was made in error by an employee.
The post appeared on the Central Police Department's Facebook page late Wednesday morning. It featured a link to a news story about a massive brawl at a Baton Rouge school along with the caption "Baton Rouge is absolutely pathetic."
It stayed up on the page for at least 90 minutes and was only removed after WBRZ began asking department leadership about the post.
Chief Roger Corcoran apologized for the post, saying someone with access to the page shared it by mistake while the chief was at a conference. That employee reportedly thought they were sharing the post to their private Facebook page, not the department's account.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies find gun near high school campus after massive fight
-
Massive, chaotic brawl at Baton Rouge school caught on video
-
Arrests made after massive brawl between students, parents spilled out of school...
-
Video shows Georgia man walking with unidentified person before his disappearance
-
New video shows Georgia man walking through Baton Rouge hours before his...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs