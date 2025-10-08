75°
Central Police ask for help finding driver who crashed into roadside message board
CENTRAL — The Central Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the driver who crashed into a roadside message board and drove off.
CPD said the hit and run happened on Wax Road, across from Central High School, sometime between Sept. 26 and 28. They estimate the damage to be more than $20,000.
Anyone with information can contact CPD at 225-367-1254.
